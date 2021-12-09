Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 488,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

