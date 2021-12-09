Vertu Motors’ (VTU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

LON:VTU opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 28.20 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £247.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.13.

In other news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($231,783.48). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,351.68).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

