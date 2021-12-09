Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.51. Veru has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

