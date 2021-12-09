ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Stock Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,299 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.