Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.20. 109,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 92,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

