Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 86,906 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

