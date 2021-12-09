Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Trading Up 24.8%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK)’s share price traded up 24.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,654,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 976,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 20.78 and a quick ratio of 20.78.

About Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

