Vidya Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,108.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $95,108.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,768,014 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

