Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Village Farms International worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Village Farms International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

