Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.15 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

