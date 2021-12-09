Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,800 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

