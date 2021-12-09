Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 7,200 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NYSE TREX opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

