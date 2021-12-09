Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.86 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

