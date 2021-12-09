Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Atkore by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atkore by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Atkore by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atkore by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

