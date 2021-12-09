Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.02 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

