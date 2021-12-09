Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,974,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of REG opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

