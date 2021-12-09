Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $452.90 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $452,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 376,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 270,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.