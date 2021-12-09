Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Quidel worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.60.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.