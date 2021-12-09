Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

