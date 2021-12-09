Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 141,400 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.15 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.