Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.34. 46,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,802. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.06. The firm has a market cap of $404.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

