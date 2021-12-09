Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.