Vistra Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

