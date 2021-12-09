VITE One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.15 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058426 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,418,618 coins and its circulating supply is 495,847,508 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

