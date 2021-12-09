Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Vocera Communications worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $64,000.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,764 shares of company stock worth $2,714,734. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE VCRA opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

