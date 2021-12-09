Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $506.96

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.96 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.13). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.82), with a volume of 284,943 shares.

FAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($128,046.68).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.