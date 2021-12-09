Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

