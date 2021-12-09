Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $8.08. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 33,600 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.