Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

