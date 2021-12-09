Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 6.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.73. 55,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,427,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRM. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the period.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.