VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VSE has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of VSEC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VSE by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VSE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

