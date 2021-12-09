W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,515. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

