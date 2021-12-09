Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

