Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.39. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 250,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$322.90 million and a PE ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.