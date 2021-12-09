Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.02 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,035,536 coins and its circulating supply is 78,314,504 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

