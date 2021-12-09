Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002206 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and $74.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,031,283 coins and its circulating supply is 78,310,251 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

