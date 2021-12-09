Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Warner Music Group worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

