Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 333.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 193.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,487. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

