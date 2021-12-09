WAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Billion (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $1.27 billion worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,818,517,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,768,065 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.