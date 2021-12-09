WazirX Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $378.82 million and $46.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

