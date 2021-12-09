WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

