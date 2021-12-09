WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $9,626,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 130,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.