WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,962.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,877.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,745.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

