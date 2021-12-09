WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.