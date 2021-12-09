WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.