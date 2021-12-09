WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.48 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.