WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.