WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $115.24 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

