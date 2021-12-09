Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 1758662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weber Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

