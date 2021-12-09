Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

12/2/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

12/1/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

11/25/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

11/24/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

11/18/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

11/17/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

10/27/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 146,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Get Martin Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 48,904 shares of company stock worth $152,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.